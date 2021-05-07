A Moruga man was fined $10,000 after pleading guilty to possession of marijuana.
Doneil Alexander, 23, of La Lune Road, Moruga, pleaded guilty when he appeared in a virtual hearing before Princes Town Magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine on Thursday.
The court heard that between 10 p.m. on Wednesday, and 1 a.m. on Thursday, Alexander was found in possession of 860 grams of marijuana during an exercise as part of Operation Strike Back Three.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Lucia Winchester, spearheaded by ASP Ramdass, and supervised by Sergeants Joseph and Charles and Cpl Phoolchan.
The magistrate ordered that in default of the fine, Alexander would serve nine months in prison.