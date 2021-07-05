POLICE claim that a man was fatally shot by an officer after he attempted to escape custody and attacked an officer in Siparia on Saturday night during curfew hours.
The victim was identified by police as Jahdi Williams, 31, who had addresses at Aripero, Rousillac, and La Romaine.
A police report stated that around 7.15 p.m. Saturday, Williams was arrested for the offences of obscene language, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer in the police district of South Oropouche.
He was taken to the Siparia Police Station and charged for the offences.
The report said that at around 11.50 p.m. Williams pushed a police constable and ran out of the police station.
A police sergeant and four constables chased Williams, and 25 minutes later, a man fitting his description was seen entering a yard at Potter’s Lane, Siparia, the report said.
Three police constables pursued and caught up to him in the yard of the resident.
Williams, still with the handcuffs on, the report said, picked up a spade from the yard and attempted to strike one of the constables.
Upon seeing the imminent danger, the constable drew his service pistol and fired, the report said.
Williams was struck on the left shoulder and upper torso.
He was taken by the police officers to the Siparia District Health Facility where he was pronounced dead.
Three police constables were treated and discharged from the health facility.
Also responding to the scene were Snr Supt Brandon John, ASP Mathura and Insp Rampartap and investigations are continuing.