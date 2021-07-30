A 38-year-old man who was found wandering in a bank in Port of Spain during curfew hours last week has been sent for psychiatric evaluation.
Jason Charles of Diego Martin appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate where the charges of malicious damage, as well as housebreaking with intent to commit a felony, were read against him.
The charges were laid by PC Chinpire of the Port of Spain CID.
After further submissions to the court, Charles was ordered to the St Ann’s Hospital for evaluation.
The matter was adjourned to August 9.
Charles was held at about 12.05 a.m. on July 23 inside Scotiabank on Independence Square, Port of Spain.
A team of officers including PC Ashby, PC Nelson and PC Chinpire were conducting routine patrols when they observed one of the glass windows of the bank had been broken.
The officers stopped and made immediate inquiries. They observed Charles walking through the bank. He was stopped, questioned and then arrested.
The damage caused was estimated at $7,300.