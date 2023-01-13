Vaughn Deverteuil was sentenced to six years hard labour on charges of larceny and warehouse breaking with intent.
Deverteuil, 40 of Malabar, appeared before Arima magistrate Brambhanan Dubay on Thursday, charged with warehouse breaking with intent which occurred on January 9, 2023, and two offences of warehouse breaking and larceny, which occurred on November 4 and October 31 2022.
He was sentenced to two years hard labour for each offence with the sentences to run consecutively. He will therefore serve six years in prison.
A male suspect was arrested by officers of the Arima Criminal Investigations Department (CID), on January 9, after he was found inside an Arima business place.
Investigations revealed the suspect was also wanted in connection with the larceny of several items from another business place on two different occasions.
Deverteuil was charged by officers of the Arima CID in connection with the offences.
Meanwhile, a 23-year-old Penal man was arrested by officers of the Southern Division in connection with several offences including, possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, shooting with intent, discharging a firearm within 40 meters of a public road, common assault and robbery with violence. This follows a series of incidents against multiple victims, which occurred between September 2022 and January 2023.
Two other men, a 23-year-old of Rio Claro and a 19-year-old of Indian Walk, were also arrested by officers of the Southern Division, in connection with a report of robbery with violence, common assault and assault by beating against a female victim, which occurred in the Penal area in October 2022.
And, four suspects were held by officers of the Central Division, following a report of office breaking and larceny on January 6, 2023.
The men, ages 22 to 30 of Cunupia and Caroni, were arrested in connection with the incident and a number of items which were reported stolen were recovered.