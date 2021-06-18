crime tape

A Pleasantville man was killed in what police was told a domestic dispute with a woman at his home on Wednesday night.

Police were informed a day later that Reon Rogers, 31, also known as ‘Naughty’, had been strangled and stabbed.

A 31-year-old woman who went to the police station on Thursday night when she claimed that she defended herself after Rogers attacked her, has been detained.

A police report said the woman, of San Fernando, went to the Homicide Region III office around 9 p.m. and told officers that she was in an abusive relationship with Rogers.

She claimed that between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning after they both had been drinking alcohol, Rogers accused her of being unfaithful.

She claimed that while she was showering, Rogers approached her with a hammer and cuffed her in the face.

When she fell, he kicked her on her back, she said.

The woman told officers that she ran to the kitchen, but Rogers caught up to her and cuffed her on her head.

She said she grabbed a knife from the kitchen and struck Rogers several times.

She said she further squeezed his private parts and he collapsed to the floor.

Officers were told that she then held onto his neck and choked him, until he fell unconscious.

The woman then took police back to the apartment at Orchid Gardens where they found Rogers unresponsive on the floor of a bedroom.

The woman was taken into police custody and officers cordoned off the scene.

Crime scene investigators seized a knife with a silver handle, a hammer, and a dress from the apartment.

The body was removed for an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

Responding to the scene were Insp Phillip, Cpl Smith, WPCs Knights, La Rode and Simon, and PC Young.

WPC La Rode is continuing investigations.

