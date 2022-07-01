POLICE have identified the man whose body was found beneath roofing sheets in New Grant, Princes Town on Monday.
The man was identified as David Lazarus, 55, of Jack Trace, Lendore Village, Chaguanas.
Police said that Lazarus’ body was discovered with several stab wounds.
It is suspected Lazarus was robbed and killed, and his body dumped in the farmer’s garden located in a private road off Mahogany Trace.
His vehicle was discovered abandoned at Indian Walk, and police officers traced the registration to Lazarus.
Police were told that Lazarus occasionally worked as a ‘ph’ taxi driver, and suspect that he was hired for a job by his killers, who robbed him of cash.
When the Express visited his family’s residence on Tuesday evening, a relative of Lazarus declined to be interviewed.
On Monday morning, a New Grant farmer and his employee observed a sheet of galvanize on the ground which had been moved approximately ten feet away from where it was previously placed.
The employee lifted the galvanise sheet and found the corpse.
Police were contacted and first responders Sgts Teeluck and Sgt Dookoo, Cpl Khan and PC Ali responded observed the body of an adult male lying on its back, clad in a black jersey, black three-quarter pants, and black and white sneakers, and the man’s head covered with bushes.
The district medical officer examined the body and observed it bore four stab wounds to the left upper chest are and left upper arm.
A green and purple striped belt was tied around the right wrist.
The body was removed to the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination at the Forensic Science Centre.
Crime scene investigators retrieved from the scene a blood-stained brown coloured rag and a green and purple striped belt.
Later that day at around 4.15 p.m. on Monday PCs Sotio and Kowlessar discovered a cream coloured Hyundai Elantra which was abandoned at Fort George Road, Indian Walk.
They observed blood stains on the rear seat.
Also responding were ASP Persad, Insps Rebeiro, Phillip, Santana, Elvin and Sgt Radhaykissoon.