A REMAINING sentence of one year, one month and one day is what is to be served by a 32-year-old man who pleaded guilty earlier this week to murdering television cameraman Akeel Mathison in 2009.
Mathison, 22, was stabbed to death, as some men attempted to rob him of his cellular phone.
Delivering the sentence yesterday was Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds during a virtual hearing.
While the State and attorneys for Kevin Vincent had arrived upon a plea agreement that they would recommend to the court a starting point in sentence not exceeding 23 years, and while this agreement was endorsed by the judge, there was a significant reduction based on a number of criteria.
The first was Vincent’s good behaviour while on remand, for which he received a two-year reduction. In addition to that, the judge also made a further one-third reduction in time to be served based on his guilty plea, as well as the time he had already spent in prison awaiting trial.
At the time of the offence Mathison was employed with Acts 25 Channel 9, and was just about to leave an internet café when he was stabbed in the chest by Vincent as he attempted to rob him of his BlackBerry cellular phone.
On Wednesday, Vincent apologised to Mathison’s father who was in the virtual court. While Vincent entered his guilty plea that day, he was not immediately sentenced by the judge.
“At 19 (years old) I was blind and complacent that life is very fragile and our purpose is to uplift and add value to life. Over the years I have come to reality with my actions,” stated Vincent.
He said he knew it would be something difficult to do but was nonetheless asking Mathison’s family to forgive him for ending his life.
The case
The State’s case was that on the day of the incident Vincent and some other men intended to rob Mathison of the cell phone.
The plan was that Vincent would make a telephone call to him and when he walked out of the café, they would take away the device.
But the call was unsuccessful so instead they waited for him to exit the establishment on his own. When he did so, a knife was placed to his neck and a demand was made that he hand over the phone.
However, during the robbery he was stabbed to the chest before running back into the café.
Before he died, he was able to name his attacker.
Vincent was eventually arrested and charged with the offence.
He was represented by attorney Adelia Jordon and chief public defender Hasine Shaikh.