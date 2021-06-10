A Point Fortin man who claimed he breached curfew to get a meal was jailed on Wednesday.
John Ola Troy-Pascall, 23, unemployed, of Ponderosa Drive, Warden Road, pleaded guilty before Point Fortin magistrate Alicia Chankar to breaching the Emergency Powers Regulations 2021.
He was sentenced to 90 days’ with hard labour.
The court heard that PC Persad and other officers of the Point Fortin Municipal Police Station were on mobile patrol on Tuesday night in the vicinity of Moses John Avenue around 9.45 p.m. they observed Troy-Pascall walking along the street.
The officers confronted the man and inquired of him his reason for being in a public place during the curfew period.
Troy-Pascall informed them that he went to get something to eat.
The man was arrested and taken to the Point Fortin Municipal Police Cap-De-Ville Post where he was charged with the offence.