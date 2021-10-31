A Sangre Grande man who looked out his window when he heard a commotion on Friday night was shot dead.
Police said 57-year-old Victor Fournillier was at his Kowlessar Road, Coalmine, Sangre Grande home around 7.45 p.m. when he heard what sounded like gunshots and screeching tyres.
Police said at that time, a man driving a white Toyota Hiace van through Kowlessar Road was ambushed by a hidden gunman wearing camouflage clothing and who fired several times at him with a shotgun. As the driver of the van came under fire he lost control and veered off the road while the gunman kept firing.
Police said Fournillier looked out his window and was shot. Neighbours who heard the gunfire called police.
They also managed to hold the gunman.
Officers from the Region 2 Homicide Bureau, the Crime Scene Unit and District Medical Officer (DMO) also visited the scene.
The murder toll stood at 344 up to last night.
The comparative toll at this time last year was 339.