A man who took police on a high-speed chase which ended at his home, was arrested on Wednesday.
Around 9.30 a.m. officers were In the Sangre Grande area, on their way to the residence of a suspect to execute search warrants. While on Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande, the suspect was spotted and pulled over for traffic violations.
After the interaction with the officers, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. A chase ensued, and ended at the home of the suspect, where constable Smith executed search warrants for firearms and ammunition at the home. A search warrant was also issued for uttering forged valuable security.
Several documents and receipts were seized by officers during the search. When it ended, the suspect and his common law wife were arrested.
Also on Wednesday, anti-crime exercises conducted in the Toco area by officers of the Toco police station, led to 250 marijuana trees being destroyed. While in Biche, one man was arrested for possession of army clothing after police executed a search warrant at his home and found two camouflage pants and two camouflage jackets.
The exercises were co-ordinated by Senior Superintendent Ryan Khan and included members of the Eastern Division Task Force, the Eastern Division Gang Intelligence Unit, acting corporal Bhagan and constable Maharaj.