A man who allegedly snatched a woman’s cellphone as she boarded a taxi, was held by police.
He is expected to appear before a magistrate, charged with larceny from a person.
According to a police report, around 11 p.m. on June 30, a woman was about to enter a taxi on the corner of Charlotte and Queen Streets, Port of Spain when a man allegedly grabbed her cell phone.
A report was made to the Central police station and constables Pascual Medina and Smart of the Port of Spain Criminal Investigations Department investigated. The officers received information and collaborated with officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force.
A 26-year-old man in the Port of Spain district was stopped in connection with the stolen device. A search was conducted and the stolen cellphone was allegedly retrieved from the man of Laventille Road, Laventille. He was arrested and taken to the station for processing.