A MACAULAY man who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage schoolboy who fell asleep in a maxi-taxi has been arrested by the police.
The accused man was one of six alleged child predators arrested in the Central Police Division by officers of the Central Division Sexual Victims Division thus far for April 2023, and one of 17 arrested in the Central Division for the year.
Darren Doolarchan, 42, of Lalloo Trace, was charged with the offence of sexual touching and appeared in court before Chaguanas Magistrate Adrian Darmanie.
Doolarchan was granted $300,000 bail with a surety with a warning to stay 400 feet away from the victim.
He was also advised to check into the St Margaret’s Police Station every Wednesday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The incident allegedly occurred on March 23 when the teenage victim fell asleep in the maxi-taxi that was en route to San Fernando from Chaguanas.
Investigations were carried out by WPC Luke and other officers of the Central Division Sexual Victims unit.
Doolarchan was arrested and charged on April 13 and appeared in court the next day.
The investigation was supervised by W/Snr Supt Clair Guy-Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, Insp Waithe, and W/Sgt Cedeno-Figaro.