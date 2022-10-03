A 31-year-old man of Tunapuna man was arrested by police for possession of a Beretta pistol loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition.
He was held in the Tunapuna area during an anti-crime exercise on Friday that included officers from the North Central Task Force, Area West and Tunapuna Warrants Staff.
The exercise was conducted between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Investigations continue.
Also, a pensioner of St Augustine was arrested for having a breath alcohol level over the prescribed limit after he was tested during a DUI exercise conducted in the Tunapuna and St Joseph areas between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Friday.
Twenty three tickets were issued for various traffic offences including to a 21-year-old of St Augustine for driving without a driver’s permit and certificate of insurance, the police's post said.
The exercises were coordinated by ACP Paponette, Snr Supt Ramphall and Supt Powder.