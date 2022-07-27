A Princes Town man has been arrested following a report of a robbery at a business place in Curepe.
The 23-year-old man was also held for possession of gun and ammunition.
A woman told the police that she was at her Curepe business place around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when two men entered, purchased items and left, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
She alleged that they returned and one of the men who had an object resembling a firearm in his hand, announced a robbery. The victim was relieved of a quantity of valuables and goods and the suspects escaped, the post said.
Officers of the St Joseph Criminal Investigations Department, while on mobile patrol in the St Joseph area, responded to the report. They went to Broome Street, Curepe, where they saw one of the suspects and apprehended him.
A search resulted in one gun and four rounds of ammunition being found in his possession, the post added.
He was arrested. Investigations are ongoing.
In another incident, officers of the Gasparillo police station were on mobile patrol around 11:45 p.m., on Tuesday, when they stopped a white Toyota Aqua motor vehicle with four male occupants.
A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding one Taurus revolver loaded with four rounds of ammunition under the front left passenger seat, the post stated.
The suspects, a 27-year-old of Laventille, a 31-year-old of Arima, and a 26-year-old and 28-year-old both of Belmont, were arrested.
Further checks of the vehicle revealed that the registration plates were false.