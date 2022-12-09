The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is once again urging citizens to be wary of scams being perpetrated on social media platforms, including Facebook.
This came, after a Wallerfield man was arrested by officers of the Arima Criminal Investigations Department (CID), on Thursday, for allegedly obtaining $35,000 by false pretences.
A 47-year-old man reported to police that in November 2022, he saw an advertisement on Facebook for the sale of property at Wallerfield, Arima. He claimed that on November 16, he met with a man and purchased the property for $35,000.
The victim alleged that the rightful owner of the property subsequently approached him with documentation, saying that he never gave anyone permission to sell or conduct business on his behalf for his property.
A report was made to the Arima CID and a three-hour anti-crime exercise on December 8 resulted in officers arresting a 28-year-old of Wallerfield in connection with the matter.
Investigations are ongoing.
The TTPS is reminding citizens to make the relevant ownership checks before purchasing land or houses from vendors on Facebook and encouraging victims of social media scams to make a report to the nearest police station.