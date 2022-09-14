Charlieville AR-15

Photo from TTPS social media page.

A man was arrested after police seized a high-powered rifle and ten rounds of ammunition at a house in Charlieville on Tuesday.

Officers of the Port of Spain Criminal Investigations Department Operations Team during an eight-hour anti-crime exercise in the Charlieville area, went to a house at Cemetery Street where they executed a search warrant for illegal firearms.

The search resulted in one AR-15 rifle and ten rounds of 5.56 ammunition being found and seized, a post to the police’s social media page stated. A male suspect who was in the house at the time of the exercise, was arrested in connection with the find.

Investigations are ongoing.

