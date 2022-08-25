A man was held with an AR-15 rifle and 13 rounds of ammunition.

Operational units of the Northern Division, Area North paid close attention to the Maloney, Hoyte Avenue, Punette Avenue and Pinto Road areas over a 72 hour period.

As a result, one man was held for possession of one AR-15 rifle and 13 rounds of 5.56 ammunition in the Punette Avenue area, a post to the police's social media page stated.

Meanwhile, an anti-crime exercise conducted in the North Eastern Division (NED), between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., on Wednesday, resulted in officers heading to Lootoo Street, El Socorro, where they conducted a search of an abandoned house.

This resulted in officers finding several aluminium packets containing 5.2 kilogrammes of marijuana in a room of the house, the police's post said.

Investigations are ongoing.

