A patron was allegedly found with a loaded gun at a La Romaine bar on Monday.
Officers of the Ste Madeleine police station were on mobile patrol in La Romaine around 10.05 p.m. when, acting on information received, they went to a bar in the area.
They searched a male patron and allegedly found a Taurus revolver loaded with four rounds of ammunition in his possession.
The 41-year-old of La Brea was arrested, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Across in the Port of Spain area, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force, conducted an exercise in the Duncan Street Plannings between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., during which they stopped and searched a 19-year-old man of the area.
The search resulted in officers allegedly finding one revolver loaded with six rounds of ammunition in his possession. He was arrested.
Investigations are ongoing into both finds, the police's post said.