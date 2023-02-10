A man was arrested by police after he was found with a loaded gun while at a children’s/family entertainment centre on Thursday.
The 22-year-old man, known to the police, was suspected of being in possession of a firearm at the business place at Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas. Upon arrival, the officers saw him, approached, identified themselves and escorted him out of the establishment in the presence of his girlfriend and his child.
When the officers searched the man, they found, hidden in his crotch area, one black Glock 17 nine millimetre pistol, with a gold coloured firearm selector outfitted with one magazine, loaded with 17 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.
The suspect was arrested and taken to the Central Division Task Force Base Area North to be processed and formally charged for the offences of possession of firearm and possession of ammunition.