A man with a loaded gun who was a passenger in a maxi-taxi, was arrested by police on Thursday.
During a firearm eradication exercise, officers acting on information, stopped a 24-seater maxi taxi heading east along the Priority Bus Route in the vicinity of D’Abadie. Officers conducted a search of a male passenger and found a firearm loaded with one round of .40 ammunition in his possession, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
One round of 5.56 ammunition was also found in his pants pocket. The man was arrested in connection with the find.
The exercise was coordinated by ACP Samaroo, Snr Supt Paponette, Supt Edwards and ASP Ettienne and included Insps Ramharrack and Pitt and members of the Arima police station and Canine Branch.
Also, officers of the North Central Division, Area West, conducted an anti-crime exercise between 4:30 am and 8:30 am, on Thursday, during which they went to a forested area at Buena Vista East.
A search resulted in a Glock 17 pistol loaded with an extended magazine and a Smith and Wesson revolver being found. The officers also found a total of 36 rounds of assorted ammunition, the post said.
The exercise was coordinated by ACP Samaroo, Snr Supt Ramphall, ASP Coggins, Insp Highly and supervised by Sgt La Pierre.
Further, an exercise conducted by the North Central Gang Unit between 2 pm and 6 pm, on Wednesday, resulted in a Lopinot man being arrested for possession of a Glock 17 pistol loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition. A quantity of marijuana was also found during the search. The man was arrested in connection with the finds.
This exercise was coordinated by Supt Powder, ASP Coggins and Insp Highly and included officers of the Northern Divison Special Intelligence Unit and Piarco police station.
Officers of the Western Division meanwhile conducted an exercise between 10:30 am and 10 pm, on Wednesday, during which they went to Fond Pois Doux Road, Maraval, where, based on information, they conducted a search of a bushy area, ten feet off the roadway.
There, they found a bag containing one Glock 17 fitted with a magazine, the post said.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Remy and supervised by acting Sgt Jack and acting Cpls Hunte and Edwards and included officers of the Western Division Task Force.
Also on Wednesday, an anti-crime exercise was conducted in the Besson Street Police District by officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force Charford Court Base, between 1 pm and 3:10 pm.
During the exercise, officers on foot patrol saw a man holding a brown envelope. Upon seeing the officers, the man ran off towards Building 47-49 George Street, Port of Spain.
The officers surrounded the building and conducted a search of the area during which they found the brown envelope hidden in a drain on the compound. Inside the envelope, officers found one Smith and Wesson pistol fitted with a magazine containing 12 rounds of ammunition.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Subero, ASPs Ramesar and Cuffy and supervised by Insp Steele and Cpl Archibald.
Investigations are ongoing into all the finds.