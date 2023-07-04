A man was arrested after he was found with a loaded gun at a bar in South Oropouche.
The 45-year-old of South Oropouche was held and a firearm and quantity of ammunition seized by officers of the South Western Division, during an anti-crime exercise in the Oropouche area over the weekend.
Officers of the Oropouche police station conducting investigations into a report of a man seen with a firearm, went to the bar around 1 p.m. on Sunday.
There, they observed a man acting suspiciously. He was stopped and searched and this resulted in the officers finding a pistol loaded with a magazine containing three rounds of ammunition.
Investigations are ongoing.