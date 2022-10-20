A man was arrested by police while allegedly testing a chain saw which was earlier reported stolen.
Officers of the Rio Claro police station initiated a surveillance exercise at Mahabalsingh Trace on Wednesday and saw two men testing a Stihl chain saw.
They engaged the men, however, one escaped while the other, a 27-year-old from the area was arrested and taken to the Rio Claro police station along with the chain saw, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Constable Sutherland is continuing enquiries.
It was around 7.55 a.m. on Monday that a 49-year-old Rio Claro resident secured her home and went away. She returned around 3 p.m. and observed that a Stihl MS 250 chain saw, other equipment including a welding plan, a quantity of jewellery, and two laptops were missing. The missing items had an estimated value of $31,000 the police's post said.
A report was made, officers responded and visited the scene, where the welding plan was discovered at the back of the home. Further enquiries led the officers initiating the surveillance at Mahabalsingh Trace.