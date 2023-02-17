A man was sentenced to six months in prison with hard labour for larceny of a bullet proof vest.
Desle ‘Singh’ Williams was arrested and charged by officers of the Tobago Division in connection with the incident.
Williams , 52 of Bon Accord, appeared before Scarborough Magistrate Indar Jagroo where he pleaded guilty to the charge. The offence occurred on February 6.
Also, three men were arrested in Port of Spain after a firearm and quantity of ammunition were seized by officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force during anti-crime operations on Thursday.
Around 10.30 a.m. officers stopped a white AD Wagon motor vehicle with three male occupants, at the corner of Duke and George Streets, Port of Spain.
A search of the vehicle resulted in officers allegedly finding one Colt revolver loaded with three rounds of ammunition. The three men, of Marabella, Chaguanas and Carapichaima, were arrested in connection with the find.
Officers also recovered three stolen motor vehicles. One was stolen during a robbery with aggravation incident in the Siparia area on Tuesday and another was found in Port of Spain after being stolen in Woodbrook.
CID officers also conducted an exercise in the Southern Division, during which they executed a search warrant at the home of a San Fernando businessman.
The search resulted in officers allegedly finding a 10-tonne truck on the premises bearing several different chassis numbers. Checks revealed the truck had been reportedly stolen in the Port of Spain area in 2021.
Further, police conducted road traffic exercises in several divisions and motorists charged for driving under the influence of alcohol.
In the Western Division, officers of the Carenage police station arrested two people for driving without a driver’s permit, without a certificate of insurance and driving without the vehicle owner’s consent.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said it will continue to impose a strong presence on the nation’s roads across the country this weekend and during Carnival Monday and Tuesday and take a zero-tolerance approach to DUI offences and other road traffic infringements.