A San Juan man who allegedly paid a teenaged girl $250 to skip school and have sex with him has been arrested by police.
Elias Monroe, aka ‘Learie,’, 54, of Bourg Mulatresse, was charged with the criminal offence of paying for sexual services of a child.
He was charged with the offence of paying for sexual services by PC Castle of the North-Eastern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU).
The matter was adjourned to April 15th.
Monroe was arrested on March 16 following investigations surrounding the details of a report made to the CPU by the victim that a man paid her to stay home from school and to have sex with him.
The man allegedly gave the girl $250.
A report was subsequently made to police who immediately initiated an investigation.
Enquiries were headed by Insp \Davidson and W/Cpl Peters-Wilson of the CPU.
Monroe appeared in a virtual hearing before a Port-of-Spain magistrate on March 17, and the case was adjourned to April 15.