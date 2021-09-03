Victor Sooknarine

Victor Sooknarine
A Las Lomas man who allegedly set fire to a vehicle not owned by him was expected to face the court on Friday. 
 
Victor Sooknarine of Jankie Trace, was charged with malicious damage in the amount of $43,500.
 
Sooknarine was scheduled to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate in a virtual hearing to answer to the charge laid by PC Padmore. 
 
A police report said that on August 31 around 8.30 p.m. a Las Lomas resident heard someone shouting at the front of his home.
 
He came out onto his porch and allegedly observed Sooknarine standing next to his blue Nissan Wingroad vehicle which was parked in front of his house.
 
Sooknarine allegedly threw a clear liquid from a plastic bottle onto the vehicle.
 
He then allegedly took a lighter and set the vehicle on fire.
 
The victim made a report and officers of the Las Lomas Police Post led by Cpl Mohammed and PC Padmore responded and arrested the suspect.
 

