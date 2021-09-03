Man in court for allegedly setting vehicle to fire
-
- Updated
- Comments
- 1 min to read
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
It came in the dead of the night, bringing howling wind and blinding rain that blanketed the country.
MORE members of the business sector are voicing their support for the stance taken by Acting Police Commissioner Gary Griffith on firearm users licences (FULs).
“Yuh playing with yuh lives,” Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley warned Tobagonians yesterday, as he expressed his “worry” over their “lack of cooperation” on Covid-19 vaccination.
A woman police constable (WPC) and a prison officer were among four people held in Port of Spain for breach of curfew.
Police are bracing for reprisal killings following the murder of two men in Glencoe on Wednesday night.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley announced on Friday that places of worship will reopen from …