A Tunapuna man who allegedly bought over $5,000 worth of beverages using a fraudulent cheque has been arrested.
Jeremiah Manrakhan, 58, of Manrakhan Lane, Maingot Road, was charged with the offence of obtaining property by use of a dishonored cheque.
Manrakhan appeared in a virtual hearing before Justice of the Peace Stephen Young on Monday.
Manrakhan was granted bail in the sum of $60,000 with a surety .
The charge alleged that on May 6, 2020, the accused purchased a quantity of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a distributor and reportedly paid with a bankers’ cheque in the sum of $TTD 5,782.33.
The cheque was accepted as payment, however, when deposited it was returned, “refer to drawer”.
The accused was informed of the dishonoured cheque by registered mail, as efforts to contact him proved futile.
The accused allegedly failed to make any payments and the distributor reported the matter to the Fraud Squad.
Investigations were conducted by W/Ag Cpl Adams and WPC Gowrie of the Fraud Squad.
Manrakhan was charged on Monday.
He is expected to appear virtually at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on Thursday June 3 to answer to the charges.