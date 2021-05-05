Manrakhan

A Tunapuna man who allegedly bought over $5,000 worth of beverages using a fraudulent cheque has been arrested. 

Jeremiah Manrakhan, 58, of Manrakhan Lane, Maingot Road, was charged with the offence of obtaining property by use of a dishonored cheque.

Manrakhan appeared in a virtual hearing before Justice of the Peace Stephen Young on Monday. 

Manrakhan was granted bail in the sum of $60,000 with a surety . 

The charge alleged that on May 6, 2020, the accused purchased a quantity of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a distributor and reportedly paid with a bankers’ cheque in the sum of $TTD 5,782.33.

The cheque was accepted as payment, however, when deposited it was returned, “refer to drawer”.

The accused was informed of the dishonoured cheque by registered mail, as efforts to contact him proved futile.

The accused allegedly failed to make any payments and the distributor reported the matter to the Fraud Squad.

Investigations were conducted by W/Ag Cpl Adams and WPC Gowrie of the Fraud Squad.

Manrakhan was charged on Monday.

He is expected to appear virtually at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on Thursday June 3 to answer to the charges.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T records 4 deaths, 399 new cases

T&T records 4 deaths, 399 new cases

The Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 189, with four new deaths occurring yesterday, while the country also recorded the largest number of ­cases reported in a single day—399. 

Stop the mingling

Stop the mingling

Please stay home.

Health officials have taken to literally begging on national television for compliance with the public health measures implemented to slow the spread of Covid-19 as Trini­dad and Tobago now faces rapidly increasing daily infections, deaths and the possibility of the parallel health system being overwhelmed in a week.

+2
Virus claims masman, media worker

Virus claims masman, media worker

Popular Tunapuna masman, gym instructor and market vendor Balnarine “Balo” Bennie and 96.1FM employee Dane Savary are among those who lost their lives to Covid-19 this week.