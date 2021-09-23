A 27-year-old Morvant man appeared before a Port of Spain Magistrate today charged will the murder of a soldier.
Jamille Collymore alias, “Boyo” was hauled before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor on seven charges including the murder of soldier, Peter Thomas.
Police said that on September 11, Thomas, a member of the Defence Force Reserve Unit was shot at his home in Malick, Barataria and died at hospital three day later (Sept 14).
Officers of the Region Two Homicide Bureau carried out enquiries and arrested Collymore days after Thomas died.
On Tuesday Collymore was charged following advice received from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard.
PC Marlon Hoyte of the Homicide Bureau laid the charges.
In addition to the charge of murder, Collymore is also charged with possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, shooting with intent - victim Deshawn Samuel, shooting with intent - victim Curtis Isaac, possession of a firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life.
Following his appearance Collymore was denied bail, remanded into custody and is expected to re-appear on October 21.