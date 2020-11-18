A St Helena man who was allegedly found in possession of a cell phone stolen from Gasparillo is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
Dane Richardson is to appear in a virtual hearing before a San Fernando Magistrate for the offence of receiving a stolen item.
Richardson, 41, was arrested and charged for the offence on Tuesday.
Police said the phone, a Samsung Note Nine, was stolen from inside a Toyota Hiace on November 11.
Around 3.30 pm, the victim had parked the vehicle at a compound at Harmony Hall, and visited a business place.
When he returned to the vehicle 15 minutes later, the phone, valued $3,200, was missing.
Investigations by PC Balkaran of Gasparillo police led to the recovery of the phone and the arrest of the suspect.