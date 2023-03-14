A man was killed after a stolen vehicle he was in crashed while trying to evade the police along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway on Monday.
Officers responded to a report of robbery with aggravation in the Trincity area around 8.25 p.m, following an operation by the Northern Division Operations Centre and involving several units in the North Central Division.
During this operation, officers of the Municipal Police saw a stolen motor vehicle with two male suspects, driving at a high speed along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. There was a chase by the officers and the vehicle crashed into a barrier along the highway, resulting in the two suspects receiving several injuries about their bodies.
They were taken to hospital where one died and the other remains warded in stable condition under police guard. Officers recovered one firearm along with 13 rounds of ammunition from the scene of the crash.
Investigations are continuing.