A La Brea man who intervened in a fight at a birthday party last week has fallen victim to an arson attack.
Mitra Dass-Jaikaran, a 42-year-old watchman, was at work when his home was torched last Sunday.
Dass-Jaikaran, who lives alone, believes the attack was linked to an altercation at a friend’s birthday party last week Thursday.
“We were at my friend’s birthday party, when some men from the area came in and there was a fight. I saw one of the men coming with a rock and a girl was screaming. I intervened and hit the man with the rock,” he said.
Dass-Jaikaran said the following day, he secured his home at Union Village, La Brea, and went to an offshore site, where he worked as a watchman.
“It was a long weekend so I had to stay until Monday. I received a call on Saturday night from a neighbour, who said someone was smashing the windows in my house.
“Then, the next night I got a call that my house was on fire. I returned on Monday to find my house was burnt down,” he said.
Dass-Jaikaran said he lost everything he owned in the fire, along with building materials he had bought to do renovations. The single-storey concrete house was destroyed, he said.
“I think this is ridiculous—to destroy a man’s house and everything he owned because of a nonsense altercation? That is unfair and I hope the police act,” he said.
Dass-Jaikaran said he was staying with friends in the area.
A report was filed at La Brea Police Station.