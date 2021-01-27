stephon michael hackett

Stephon Michael Hackett

A Valencia man who stole a cell phone from a woman’s back pants pocket and resisted police upon his arrest was sentenced to three months’ simple imprisonment.

Stephon Michael Hackett, of New City, was charged with the offences of larceny from the person, and resisting arrest.

He appeared virtually before an Arima magistrate on January 25 and pleaded guilty to the offences.

Hackett, 20, was charged by PC Serapio, of the Arima Municipal Police (AMP), following a report of larceny which occurred on January 23.

According to the victim, she was at a variety store located along Pro Queen Street, Arima, where a man accosted her and grabbed her Samsung from her back pants pocket and ran off.

A party of officers attached to the AMP who were on foot patrol nearby, were alerted to the incident.

They apprehended Hackett a short distance away.

The AMP officers searched the man and found the phone on him.

While the officers attempted to arrest the man however, he resisted, pulling his arm away from the officers.

He was later subdued and taken to the Arima Police Station where he was charged with the offences.

