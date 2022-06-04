AN altercation between two Moruga men, who were described as “brothers” and “buddies”, ended with one dead and another on the run.
Anton Bacchus, 44, also known as Gary, died after he was stabbed multiple times on Thursday night and died hours later at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Minutes before the stabbing, the two men were seen hugging each other as they walked along Edwards Trace, Basse Terre, where they resided.
The suspect fled after the incident and the community has been left in shock and mourning.
Bacchus, a father of three, was employed as a security guard, while the suspect, also a father of three, did odd jobs.
The murder toll for the year so far stands at 223 compared to 153 for the same period in 2021.
When the Express visited the community on Friday, residents said Bacchus and the 41-year-old suspect were relatives and were almost always seen together.
Martin Molino, a cousin of Bacchus, who is a close relative of the suspect, commented, “Two of them are buddies. They are family. It is always love. I do not know what cause this to happen. Two of them are always liming and drinking together. This is something I will never forget as long as I live.”
A police report said officers were told by a resident of Edwards Trace that at around 9.15 p.m. he was at home in his gallery when he observed Bacchus and the suspect fighting in the vicinity of Golden Castle Bar obliquely opposite to his house.
The resident reported that he went to part the fight and observed Bacchus with multiple stab wounds.
With the assistance of another resident, they placed Bacchus in a pick-up van and took him to the Princes Town Health District Facility.
The victim was transferred by ambulance to the SFGH for further treatment.
However, he was pronounced dead at 1.43 a.m. on Friday.
A post-mortem examination is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre next week.
The report said that Bacchus sustained a wound to left side of his chest, and there were also wounds to both arms.
Crime scene investigators retrieved from the crime scene a pair of slippers, and shards of glass.
Detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III Insp Ribeiro, Sgts Toussaint and Smith, and WPC Bickram, as well as PCs Ramgobin and Samaroo of the Princes Town Police Station also responded.
Men were intoxicated
Resident Jenny Emmanuel was overcome with grief as she spoke to the Express and recounted seeing Bacchus and the suspect walking on the road minutes before Bacchus was killed.
Emmanuel said on Thursday night after she attended a funeral of an elderly woman in their community, she returned to her home and saw Bacchus and the suspect in her gallery.
She said she believed the two men were intoxicated, and they began to argue during a discussion on the death of the elderly woman. Emmanuel said that her husband told Bacchus and the suspect that they were disrespecting their premises, and asked them to leave.
“They left good. My husband said, ‘you see they are good friends. Watch how they going up the road, hugging (each other)’,” said Emmanuel.
The resident said that minutes later she heard a scream and people said that Bacchus was stabbed.
“This is affecting me very badly,” Emmanuel said. “Gary was a very nice person. I considered him as a son.”
Molino said that he, Bacchus, the suspect, and other men from the community usually go hunting together.
“All of us usually lime, cook and drink. That is how we does go down. I do not know what happened to cause this. It is a shock to the whole neighbourhood. This is hurting me so much. I could not believe this news this morning. This hurt me so much. The two of them are buddies. They are family. It is always love,” he said.
Molino said he was told that the two men had an argument, but he did not know what it was over.
“I never even heard them quarrel before. They never had a dispute. They lived like brothers,” he said.
Officers of the Princes Town CID and Homicide Bureau of Region III are continuing investigations.