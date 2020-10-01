THE masked intruder who was shot dead by an elderly homeowner in Tableland on Tuesday had a criminal background, police have said.
Shawn Nichols, 52, was identified by his relatives at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.
According to police, he had two addresses—at Phase Two, Bon Air Gardens, Arouca, and Watts Trace, Curepe, as well as two previous convictions for larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana in 2014.
He had at least 15 matters pending before the courts, police said. These included possession of arms and ammunition, larceny, robbery and common assault.
Around 12.15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nichols was shot dead at a house in Tableland after he was allegedly caught trying to steal a pick-up.
A second suspect escaped.
Police said the homeowner, an 84-year-old man, was awakened by his son who told him that he was hearing noises downstairs.
The father and son looked outside and saw two men in the garage. The engine of the son’s H100 pick-up was idling, police said.
Police said the elderly man shouted at the men to leave. Instead, one of the men pointed a gun at him.
The elderly man became fearful and fired at the men, hitting Nichols.
He was pronounced dead at the scene but he was not immediately identified.
The Express was told that the elderly man was “still shaken” by the incident and did not want to speak to the media.