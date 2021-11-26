A MAN was shot dead, and a child and another man wounded as gunmen opened fire at Enterprise, Chaguanas on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Akeem Jamal Alexander, 30, of Nimblette Street, Enterprise.
Alexander was shot multiple times to the head and upper body.
Five-year-old girl Malia Allan, a primary school pupil, was shot to the left hand.
Jamaican national Ravell Small, 32, who resides at Sampson Trace, Cunupia, was shot to the thigh.
A police report said that at around 10 p.m. officers were on patrol duty in Chaguanas when they received a report of gunshots at Nimblette Street, Enterprise, Chaguanas.
The patrol unit went to Henry Terrace West of Nimblette Street around 10.05 p.m. and met Small.
Small told police that he, Alexander and another man named Mickel Allan, 26, of the same street, were standing in front of Allan’s home.
Small said the child and her two siblings aged one and six years old were in a vehicle parked in the driveway.
Police were told that a white wagon and a silver Nissan Tiida entered the street.
The silver Nissan Tiida stopped in front of them and two men wearing dark colored clothing and armed with firearms exited the vehicle.
They opened fire then returned to the vehicle which sped off.
Alexander and Small were taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility by PCs Roberts and Andre of the Central Division Task Force.
The child was taken to hospital by family members.
Alexander was pronounced dead at the Chaguanas hospital.
Small and the child were transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
Police retrieved 14 spent 5.56 calibre and 14 nine millimetre spent shells from the scene.
Responding were Sgts Andrews and John of Chaguanas CID, PCs John and Wilson of the Central Division Task Force, Homicide Region III detectives Sgt Elvin, Cpl Bridgemohan, PCs Sewdath, Noel and Rackal.
PC Sewdath is continuing investigations.