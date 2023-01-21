A man was killed in a police involved shooting in Santa Cruz on Friday.
He has been identified as 21-year-old Antonio Matthews who was also known as Totoman.
According to a police report, around 10.05 p.m. on Friday, officers acting on information in relation to several shooting incidents in the area, went to Santa Cruz to execute a search warrant for firearms and ammunition at a house on Moraldo Trace. Officers approached from different directions in an attempt to surround the house, which is located at the top of a hill.
While doing such, they saw a man walking towards them holding a silver object in his right hand. One of the officers instructed him to stop, however, the man allegedly pointed the object in their direction and a loud sound was heard.
The other officer, believing he was in imminent danger and in keeping with the TTPS use of force policy, discharged his service firearm in the direction of the suspect who ran in the opposite direction towards another group of officers approaching from the other side of the house. The suspect was again instructed to stop and drop the object, but he allegedly fired at them as well.
Two officers, believing their lives were in danger both discharged their service firearms in the man’s direction. He subsequently fell to the ground and was seen to have sustained gunshot wounds. The suspect was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was pronounced dead.
Police said a silver Beretta pistol with two rounds of nine millimetre ammunition and one extended magazine were recovered at the scene.
Investigations are continuing.