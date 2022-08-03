Kyle King was killed during a police-involved shooting on Tuesday morning.
King, 34, was from Upper Laventille, Laventille.
It was around 1:20 am, on August 2 that officers on mobile patrol in the Port of Spain Division received information of loud sounds in the Gonzales area.
The officers went to the location where they saw a white Toyota motor vehicle speed off, a post to the police’s social media page stated. They searched for the vehicle and saw one of a similar description heading along Basilon Street. The officers requested assistance from the Command Centre and continued chasing the car along Laventille Road.
Officers of the Port of Spain Task Force responded and attempted to intercept the vehicle near the service station. It failed to stop and instead came into contact with another car which was parked along the roadway, the post said.
The occupants of the vehicle then allegedly shot at the officers, who, in keeping with the Use of Force Policy, returned fire, the post said. The occupants of the vehicle attempted to drive off, but crashed into another car a short distance away.
One man then exited the vehicle and ran off along John Trace.
Upon making checks, the officers found a man sitting the driver’s seat with gunshot wounds. The injured man was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, the police’s post stated.
He was identified as King.
One Glock 17 pistol loaded with a magazine containing six rounds of ammunition was recovered along John Trace, while one Glock 19 magazine and a quantity of ammunition were retrieved from the vehicle.