A Carapo man was shot dead by an off-duty police officer on Saturday night after he knocked down the officer with his car and then attempted to run him over with the vehicle.
Dead is 41-year-old Nazarali Rahim, of Kelly Street, Carapo, Arima.
Rahim was pronounced dead at the scene in Aranjuez while the police sergeant remained hospitalised up to yesterday evening.
Investigating officers said the incident took place shortly before midnight on Saturday as the officer was standing along the roadway outside Carlos Bar, located on Aranjuez Main Road.
Sources said while there, Rahim struck the officer with his white Toyota Corolla causing him to fall.
As the officer was on the ground, police alleged that Rahim then attempted to run him over with the car.
But before he was able to do so, the policeman stood up, drew his Police Service-issued Glock pistol and fired a number of shots at Rahim through the front windshield, hitting him a number of times.
Rahim sped off but seconds later crashed his car into a Kia Rio that was parked outside another bar.
Officers of the St Joseph crime patrol unit arrived on the scene shortly after but by that time Rahim appeared to already be dead.
Several of the officers then transported their colleague to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex at Mount Hope for treatment, while others remained on the scene.
Two people who claimed to have witnessed the incident said the version of events given by police was not entirely true.
They alleged that while the officer was in fact struck by the car and fell, it was he who first drew his firearm and pointed it at Rahim.
“When he bounce the man he stopped the car but then the man pulled out his gun so the driver obviously got frighten and try to knock him over again to stop him from shooting but then the man open fire on the car,” said one of the witnesses.
This version was corroborated by the second individual who claimed to have witnessed the incident.
They were unable to say whether Rahim had been a patron at the bar prior to the incident or if he struck the officer deliberately with his car.
Officers said they intended to obtain and view CCTV video footage from business places in the area to determine exactly how the incident transpired.