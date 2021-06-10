A Petit Valley man found on the street with a loaded firearm was arrested by police during an anti-crime exercise on Wednesday.
The 20-year-old man from Hummingbird Circular, Simeon Road, was taken into custody of the West End police.
The search took place while officers were on patrol along Simeon Road, Petit Valley around 6.05 p.m.
Officers observed four men standing along the roadway and searched them.
Police said a Polymer 80 (P80) nine-millimetre semi-automatic pistol with an automatic fire selector and magazine containing 19 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition were allegedly found in the possession of one of the suspect.
The exercise, which took place between the hours of 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. was spearheaded by Snr Supt Kelvern Thompson, Supt Henry, and ASP Beard.
It was coordinated by Insp Grant and Insp Reyes, and Sgt Carmona.
It also included Ag Cpl Robinson, PCs Seebaran and Charles, and officers from the Western Division Operations Unit.