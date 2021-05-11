THE FAMILY of Kelvin Ballantyne is seeking the public’s assistance to find him.
Ballanytne also known as Redman and Junior was last seen two months ago leaving the apartment he rented at Old Lambeau, Scarborough. He moved to Tobago from Trinidad over 30 years and is well known in Old Lambeau.
Ballantyne, 58 is an electrician, approximately six feet, three inches tall and 220 pounds. Relatives have been frantically trying to find him after a neighbour informed that he was last seen in March. The family's calls his cellular phone have gone unanswered. His younger sister Cindy Noel said another of their sibling who would usually be in regular contact with Ballantyne, has also been unsuccessful in reaching him on his phone. “Nothing like this has ever happened before,” she told the Express.
Noel is trying to journey to Tobago but due to Covid-19 restrictions has been unable to yet secure travel arrangements.
Relatives believe that Ballantyne may have been experiencing depression. Family members were told that before he went missing, Ballantyne had not been eating or taking proper care of himself. Noel said, “He used to talk to the neighbours on evenings but the liming decreased and then stopped.”
Anyone with information on Ballantyne’s whereabouts can contact the Scarborough police station or relatives at 272-0553 or 297-4190.