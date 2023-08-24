POLICE have linked an abandoned vehicle with false number plates to a man who was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with police in Mayaro on Thursday.
The man, whose identity was not yet disclosed by police, was shot and killed after he and two other men opened fire on police officers on the premises of an abandoned house on North-West Trace on Mafeking Road.
A man, who was known by the alias “Not Nice” by villagers, was fatally shot during a confrontation with officers who received a tip-off about illicit activities at the abandoned property.
A police report said that at around 10 a.m., the officers breached the house and observed three men – all armed with guns- exiting the house.
The report stated that the officers called out to the men, who then turned towards the officers and fired at them.
In keeping with the use of force policy, the report stated, the officers discharged their service-issued firearms in the direction of the armed suspects.
The report stated that the suspects continued firing at the officers as they ran into a forested area behind the house.
The officers pursued and found one of them suffering from gunshot injuries and a pistol.
A comprehensive search was conducted for the two other suspects but they were not found.
A district medical officer pronounced the suspect dead at the scene