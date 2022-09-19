Marshall Gumbs was placed on $100,000 bail for charges of possession of firearm and ammunition.
Gumbs of La Brea faced a San Fernando Magistrate on Wednesday.
He entered not guilty pleas to the charges and was placed on the bail, a post to the police’s social media page stated. The matters were adjourned to October 12.
Over the weekend, a 22-year-old man was arrested by police in Claxton Bay as a loaded pistol was seized.
It was during an anti-crime exercise around 2.30 a.m, on Sunday, that officers allegedly found the man with a Smith and Wesson pistol loaded with a magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition.
Across in La Romaine, officers of the Southern Division Task Force and Canine Branch conducted an exercise between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m, the police’s post said. This resulted in a 32-year-old man being held for possession of a quantity of marijuana.
Also, during the period 12.30 a.m and 5 a.m officers paid special emphasis to several bars in the division, where criminal activities are prevalent and held five persons for varying offences including use of obscene language, resisting arrest and wearing camouflage clothing, the post added.
Investigations are ongoing into the matters.