A Sangre Grande man who was charged 11 times by police with offences was gunned down on Friday night.
Shurland Lambkin, 46, had been charged with mainly narcotics offences, police said.
Lambkin was shot multiple times and died at the scene at Foster Road.
A police report said that around 8.10 p.m. WPC Adolphus-Rodney and PCs Gadar and Allen of the Emergency Response Patrol Unit responded to the shooting which took place in vicinity of the Express Mini Mart.
The officers observed the body of Lambkin with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.
Police were told that another man, Andy Benjamin, 35, of La Seiva Road, Sangre Grande, was also injured.
Benjamin was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital and treated for gunshot wounds to the chest and back.
Responding to the incident were Supt Khan, Sgt Narine, Cpl Ramnarine Officers of the Eastern Division Task Force Area North and Sangre Grande CID, as well as Sgt Ramsumair, PCs Moonsammy and Barker of the Homicide Bureau Region Two.