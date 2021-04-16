A garbage truck lorryman charged with sexual penetration of his 12-year-old brother has been placed on bail.
The 26-year-old appeared virtually before Princes Town senior magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine on Thursday.
It is alleged that his brother who was 12 years old at the time, was made to perform oral sex on him. The man was charged that on February 8 2019 he committed an act of sexual penetration on the male child knowing him to be in familial relationship. The lorryman who also works in the construction industry, was arrested last Tuesday.
During his court appearance, he was not called upon to plea to the indictable charge laid by constable Hamilton of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit.
His criminal record showed he had a pending attempted murder charge from 2012 and four pending charges for sex with a female between the ages of 14 to 16 years old from November 2013 to October 2014. The defence however said that the matters had since been dismissed.
Police prosecutor Sgt Mohammed objected to bail based on the seriousness of the offence and the man’s proximity to the child.
The court was however told, through the defence, that the accused had moved from the residence and had been living with a relative.
The accused was placed on bail $175,000 bail with the condition that he stays away from the child.
Misir-Gosine then adjourned the matter to next month.