A 42-year-old man faced a magistrate on Monday charged with sexual penetration of a minor back in 2018.
The self-employed labourer of Barataria was placed on $80,000 bail and ordered to have no direct or indirect contact with the victim.
Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor, adjourned the matter to October 17, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The victim reported to her mother that a man sexually assaulted her on December 19, 2018.
A report was made to the police on that same date and an investigation launched into the matter, the police’s post said.
The accused was arrested by officers of the Child Protection Unit on September 18, 2022 and charged on the same day by constable Graham.
Investigations were supervised by Supt Guy-Alleyne, ASP Theodore-Persad, ASP Seecharan, Insp Lopez, Sgt David and acting Cpl Farrell, all of the CPU.