Fredixon Tyndale faced five gun related charges when he appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on Thursday.
Tyndale, 29 of St Ann’s, was granted $350,000 bail with a $35,000 cash alternative when he faced magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor.
He was charged with possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, shooting with intent, possession of firearm with intent and possession of ammunition with intent by corporal Caracciolo of the Belmont police station.
This followed investigations into a report of shooting with intent in the Belmont area on July 15, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
He will next face the magistrate in October.