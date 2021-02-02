THE two men accused of murdering six-year-old Sean Luke in 2006 will have to face trial for the killing sometime later this year.

The High Court yesterday struck out an application by attorneys representing one of the men to have the prosecution permanently stayed against him.

If that application was granted, it would have resulted in that accused walking free without him having to face trial.

Luke’s body was found in a canefield near his home in Orange Valley, Couva, in March 2006.