Monster

One of the men being questioned in the case involving kidnapped Andrea Bharatt is an accused sex predator charged with crimes including rape, grievous sexual assault, kidnapping, drug dealing and gun possession.

The man , who is facing no fewer than 70 charges in courts throughout Trinidad and Tobago, has been granted bail on multiple occasions by magistrates in both islands.

Police believe the man holds the key to finding Bharatt who got into a “taxi” last Friday, at King Street, Arima, with a co-worker.

The taxi, a Nissan Versa, carried false "H" plates.

Bharatt and her friend were in the back seat. There was a man in the front passenger seat.

The friend dropped off shortly after at Cleaver Heights, Arima.

Bharatt never made it to her home at 110 Arima Old Road, Arima, where she lived with her father Randolph.

A senior police source told the Express than between February 2008 and July 2017, the suspect was charged with five offences of rape, four offences of grievous sexual assault involving multiple females, and one offence of false imprisonment.

The rape charges date to January 2009, July 2011, August 2011, May 2012, and July 2017.

His cases are pending, and he is out on bail awaiting the start of the preliminary enquiries.

8097a795-b652-471a-a6db-937a936f9bf2.jpg

Heartbreak: Andrea Bharatt

In one case of rape, in the Arima area in 2009, he was discharged by the magistrate.

He also has a pending case for aiding and abetting someone to commit a sexual offence.

The suspect was also charged in separate instances, both in Trinidad and Tobago, with 31 offences of larceny of cash and articles.

He is before the court facing four charges of kidnapping, six of robbery with assault, three charges of common assault and one offence of malicious wounding.

He is also charged with ten separate offences of stealing vehicles, in north and south Trinidad.

He is also charged with the offences of receiving stolen property, possession of ammunition and possession of marijuana.

In every instance, he was granted bail by magistrates in Scarborough, Tunapuna, Arima, San Fernando, and Chaguanas.

