A 33-year-old Chaguanas man faced the court charged with sexual penetration of a child, creating child pornography on his cellphone and possession of child pornography.
He appeared before Chaguanas magistrate Adrian Darmanie on March 10 where he was denied bail. He was expected to re-appear before the court on Friday.
Police reports indicate that, while conducting ongoing enquiries on March 3, officers of the Chaguanas police station arrested a suspect for being in possession of child pornography.
Subsequently, officers of the Child Protection Unit, Central Division launched an investigation, which revealed that while a four-year-old girl was visiting relatives, a male relative allegedly forced the minor to perform a sex act, while he recorded the act on his cellphone.
Constable Nyaik of the Chaguanas Child Protection Unit charged the suspect on March 8 with two offences of sexual penetration of a child, creating child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Investigations were supervised by Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, Inspector Ramphal and Sergeant Banwarie.