A Point Fortin man faced the court a year after he allegedly committed an act of sexual penetration against a woman.
The 29-year-old man was granted $200,000 bail when he appeared before a Point Fortin magistrate, on Thursday, charged with sexual penetration.
It is alleged, that around 3.40 p.m. on April 15, 2022, the victim was at home taking a shower when the accused entered and committed the offence. The victim raised an alarm and the accused escaped.
The matter was reported to the Point Fortin police station and the Special Victims Unit launched an investigation. The accused was arrested and charged on April 17, 2023. He is expected to reappear in court on the April 24.
Investigations were spearheaded by acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and ASP Seecharan, Inspector Ramphal and Sgt Charles of the Special Victims Department.