A Barataria man was placed on $100,000 bail on Monday, for the alleged sexual penetration of a child.
The 31-year-old faced Tunapuna magistrate Indra Ramoo-Haynes. The matter was adjourned to October 10.
The man was arrested on September 9, following a report made to the police about an alleged sexual encounter he had with a female minor between October 5 and 16, 2021, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Investigations were supervised by Supt Guy-Alleyne, ASP Persad, ASP Seecharan and Sgts Bishop and Mohammed all of the Child Protection Unit (CPU).
The accused was charged with the offence on Saturday by constable Stephens of the Northern Division’s CPU.