A man who impregnated a minor who is related to him appeared before the court on Friday.
The 28-year-old faced Couva magistrate Alexander Prince on two charges of sexual penetration of a child, him knowing to be in a familial relationship with the victim.
The Freeport man was placed on $150,000 bail and ordered to have no communication directly or indirectly with the victim or her family, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
He is also to report to the Freeport police station once a week between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and not enter the victim’s premises pending the determination of the matters or unless otherwise ordered by the court.
The cases were adjourned to October 14.
Earlier this month, the victim reported to a doctor at the Chaguanas Stress Relief Centre that she had missed her period for six months. Her parents were contacted, a pregnancy test administered and the pregnancy confirmed by a gynaecologist, the police’s post said.
The Central Division’s Child Protection Unit (CD-CPU) and the Children’s Authority were contacted and an investigation launched into the matter.
The accused was arrested on September 15 and charged by constable Vijay Ramkissoon, also of the CPU.
Investigations were supervised by Supt Guy-Alleyne, ASP Theodore-Persad, ASP Seecharan, Insp Hosein and Insp Hospedales, all of the CPU.